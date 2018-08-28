Search

Police seize a number of cars for being on the road without insurance

PUBLISHED: 17:03 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 26 January 2019

Police have seized a car in Norwich for being on the road without insurance. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have seized a car in Norwich for being on the road without insurance. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police have stopped and seized a number of cars for being on the road without insurance.

There a fewer cars on the road this evening after officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) seized a number of vehicles because they were either caught speeding, on the road without insurance or the driver was disqualified.

NSRAPT officers working in Norwich tweeted: “Central team have been pro actively patrolling in Norwich this morning - stopped a car and turns out driver has no insurance, as they are disqualified. We’ve seized the car & reported the driver.”

“Central team [have] also been working with #RCRT targeting speeding drivers to support speed campaign and another vehicle seized after being stopped for travelling too fast We’ve seized it as the driver forgot to insure it.”

While in south Norfolk, members of the Norfolk Special Constabulary reported a “non-stop” day with officers working together with South Norfolk Police had stopped and seized a car on the A47 east bound for being on the road without insurance.

