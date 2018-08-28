Police seize £3,000 worth of illegal tobacco in Norwich

One person has also been arrested for immigration offences.

Police officers working together with trading standards seized the tobacco while carrying checks on a number of shops in the north of the city.

Norwich police tweeted: “Norwich North SNT have been out with @HMRC @NorfolkCCTS carrying out checks on shops across the city.

“Over £3,000 in illegal tobacco seized and one arrested for immigration offences.”