Hunt for thief who stole £200 worth of items from B&M

More than £200 was stolen from B&M in Mile Cross Lane, Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are searching for information after more than £200 worth of items was stolen from a shop in Norwich.

Officers are looking to trace a man who is accused of stealing a variety of items from the B&M store in Mile Cross Lane, Norwich.

He is said to have taken a vacuum cleaner, a greeting card, a party bag and marshmallows.

The incident happened on Thursday, March 10, 2022, between 4.06pm and 4.22pm.

The suspect is 5ft 9, white and was wearing a black coat, red and black hoodie, black baseball cap, dark blue jeans and black trainers. He had short, shaved hair and was wearing a face mask.

Anyone with information should contact DC Mark Randall at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/18220/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.