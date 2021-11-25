Police hunt wanted Norwich man

Michael Toomey is wanted on recall to prison. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are searching for a wanted Norwich man.

Michael Toomey, 50, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Toomey is white, approximately 5ft 5 tall and of slim build.

He is described as having dark hair with a receding hairline.

He is known to visit Norwich city centre often, particularly Chapelfield Gardens, the area around John Lewis car park and the grounds of Norwich Cathedral.

Anyone that may have seen Toomey or is aware of his current location should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

