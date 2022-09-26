Police helicopter circles Norwich in hunt for wanted man
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
City folk were startled yesterday evening as a police helicopter searched overhead for a wanted man.
Police were called to Waterloo Park in the NR3 area of Norwich on Sunday, September 25.
Officers arrived at 10.25pm as part of efforts to hunt a man wanted for failing to appear at court.
An eyewitness who lives nearby but who did not want to be named said: "We could see two police vans and three police cars staking out the back of Waterloo Park.
"There were officers searching in the park and front gardens nearby using torches and a dog.
"A helicopter was also circling very low for well over an hour."
Despite the search effort, attempts to locate the man were unsuccessful.
Most Read
- 1 Police cordon in place in Norwich after man and woman found unresponsive
- 2 Bid to dispel city estate of 'bad reputation' preconceptions
- 3 Christmas afternoon tea launching in Norwich which you can have in an igloo
- 4 All the exciting changes happening at Castle Quarter
- 5 Dereham Road to close for water works
- 6 Norwich antique and reclamation yard to feature in new More4 show
- 7 Investigations ongoing into teen brawl in Norwich
- 8 Rare pictures give a glimpse into Norwich's industrial past
- 9 'High risk' man arrested in Norwich city centre on suspicion of assault
- 10 Man pulled out woman's hair after breaking in to her flat
A police spokeswoman said: "Police attended the Waterloo Park area on Sunday, September 25 as part of search efforts for a man who is wanted for failing to appear at court.
"Enquiries are currently ongoing to locate him."