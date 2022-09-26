Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Police helicopter circles Norwich in hunt for wanted man

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:01 PM September 26, 2022
Updated: 2:28 PM September 26, 2022
Waterloo,park Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Police officers and a helicopter searched for a wanted man in Waterloo Park and the surrounding area on Sunday evening - Credit: Sonya Duncan

City folk were startled yesterday evening as a police helicopter searched overhead for a wanted man.

Police were called to Waterloo Park in the NR3 area of Norwich on Sunday, September 25.

Officers arrived at 10.25pm as part of efforts to hunt a man wanted for failing to appear at court.

An eyewitness who lives nearby but who did not want to be named said: "We could see two police vans and three police cars staking out the back of Waterloo Park. 

"There were officers searching in the park and front gardens nearby using torches and a dog.

"A helicopter was also circling very low for well over an hour."

Despite the search effort, attempts to locate the man were unsuccessful.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police attended the Waterloo Park area on Sunday, September 25 as part of search efforts for a man who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing to locate him."

