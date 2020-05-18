Police renew appeal in hunt for wanted man

Joseph Sharpe, 35, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A wanted man who is thought to be in Norfolk is still being hunted by police.

Joseph Sharpe is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his release

Police have renewed their appeal for information to trace the 35-year-old man from Norwich following an initial appeal last month.

Sharpe is described as white, medium build, about 6ft tall, short brown hair, brown beard with blue eyes.

He is expected to be in the Norwich or Costessey area.

Anyone who may have seen Sharpe or knows of his current whereabouts, should contact PC James Marrison at Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.