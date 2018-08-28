Video

Police release footage of speeding motorcyclist in Lowestoft

Police have released footage of a speeding motorcyclist in Lowestoft. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A motorcyclist caught riding almost 30mph over the speed limit has been caught by police.

ANPR footage from Lowestoft today from a fully marked Suffolk RAPT vehicle



The speed limit in the area is 30mph



Police in a fully marked Roads and Armed Police Team (RAPT) came across the motorcyclist in Gorleston Road, Lowestoft and then followed the bike as it took off along the A1117 and Normanston Drive, much of which is a busy residential area.

The speed limit in the area is 30mph but the motorcyclist reached speeds of to 54mph which was caught on camera by police who had been following the speeding rider.

Following the incident Norfolk and Suffolk RAPT posted footage of the speeding rider on social media and tweeted he had been issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR).

That will be submitted to Central Ticket Office (CTO) before a decision is made whether the rider will be given driver education courses, a fixed penalty notice or be summonsed to court.