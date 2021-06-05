Arrest after drugs and knives seized in raid on house
Published: 8:31 PM June 5, 2021 Updated: 8:37 PM June 5, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Police
One person has been arrested and drugs and knives seized after police raided a house in Norwich.
Officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted a warrant in the Canterbury Place area on Saturday morning after receiving intelligence.
In a tweet police said “a quantity of controlled drugs” had been seized with an arrest made at the property in a residential street close to the city end of Dereham Road.
Officers from the roads and armed policing unit also took part in the operation.
It comes a day after three people were arrested for suspected drug dealing after police swooped on a city suburb.
Police officers responded to reports of drug dealing in Lakenham.