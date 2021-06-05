News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Arrest after drugs and knives seized in raid on house

Simon Parkin

Published: 8:31 PM June 5, 2021    Updated: 8:37 PM June 5, 2021
Police at Canterbury Place in Norwich.

Police executed a warrant at Canterbury Place in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Police

One person has been arrested and drugs and knives seized after police raided a house in Norwich. 

Officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted a warrant in the Canterbury Place area on Saturday morning after receiving intelligence.

Police at Canterbury Place in Norwich.

One person was arrested following the police raid at Canterbury Place in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Police

In a tweet police said “a quantity of controlled drugs” had been seized with an arrest made at the property in a residential street close to the city end of Dereham Road.  

Officers from the roads and armed policing unit also took part in the operation.

It comes a day after three people were arrested for suspected drug dealing after police swooped on a city suburb.

Police officers responded to reports of drug dealing in Lakenham.
 

