Arrest after drugs and knives seized in raid on house

Published: 8:31 PM June 5, 2021 Updated: 8:37 PM June 5, 2021

One person has been arrested and drugs and knives seized after police raided a house in Norwich.

Officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted a warrant in the Canterbury Place area on Saturday morning after receiving intelligence.

One person was arrested following the police raid at Canterbury Place in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Police

In a tweet police said “a quantity of controlled drugs” had been seized with an arrest made at the property in a residential street close to the city end of Dereham Road.

Officers from the roads and armed policing unit also took part in the operation.

It comes a day after three people were arrested for suspected drug dealing after police swooped on a city suburb.

Police officers responded to reports of drug dealing in Lakenham.

