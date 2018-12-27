Search

Driver flees from police in suspected stolen car and passenger arrested for selling drugs

27 December, 2018 - 21:24
The car seized by police in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Police pursued a suspected stolen car through Norwich this evening after it failed to stop for officers.

The Operation Moonshot City team attempted to pull over a blue Vauxhall in the city shortly after 4.20pm, but it took off.

The male driver decamped from the vehicle near to Gildencrofts, Norwich after a chase lasting around two minutes.

Officers involved included the Moonshot City team, motorcycles from the roads policing unit and Norwich officers.

After the car stopped, the female passenger was arrested for allowing herself to be in a potential stolen vehicle and also being concerned in the supply of drugs.

She is currently at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre and will be questioned later.

