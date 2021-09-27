Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out

Video

Published: 6:00 PM September 27, 2021

An IOPC investigation has been launched following a clash between police and two women in Norwich - Credit: Contributed

Police have confirmed an investigation is under way following a clash between officers and two women in Norwich.

A video showing officers restraining the women in Dereham Road has been shared more than 12,000 times on Facebook.

The incident saw a police officer kick out at a woman as she obstructed the arrest of her friend - Credit: Contributed

The footage shows an officer kicking out at one of the women as she appeared to be trying to disrupt the arrest of her friend.

The incident happened at 5pm on Sunday, outside of the City of Spice Indian restaurant, close to Dereham Road's junction with Grape's Hill. Two women were arrested and released on bail pending further investigations.

Police today confirmed the incident had been referred to watchdogs to consider if the officers had used excessive force.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media following an incident in Norwich on Sunday. The matter has been voluntarily referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct and an investigation is ongoing."

Two women were arrested in the incident in Dereham Road - Credit: Contributed

The video shows what appears to be a long dispute between the officers and the women with the footage split across four parts.

In the third part of the video, back-up is called for as an officer struggles to keep one of the suspects under control.

A second officer arrives and assists the first, before the second woman attempts to make an approach - before a third officer dashes into the shot and kicks her to the ground.

The video has been shared thousands of times with an equally high number of people commenting on it.

Police have confirmed that both women were arrested at the scene and have since between released on bail.

A constabulary spokeswomen confirmed that no further information could be released regarding the incident at this time, pending the outcome of the investigation from the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

Police forces are encouraged to voluntarily refer incidents to the IOPC when conduct of officers involved can be called into disrepute.

These self-referrals can be made even if formal complaints from the public have not been made, particularly when they have involved somebody suffering injury as a result of police action.