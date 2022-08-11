Prostitution and drug problems see police patrols stepped up

Officers are launching "high visibility patrols" in an area plagued by prostitution and drugs.

People living around Rosary Road and Old Library Wood, near Norwich Railway Station, raised concerns about anti-social behaviour at a meeting organised by Norfolk Police and The Old Library Wood Collective.

Neighbours told the Evening News the problems associated with kerb crawling and sex workers had got better during the pandemic but felt it was once again spiralling out of control.

There are also concerns over anti-social behaviour including drug taking and littering in the Old Library Wood area as well as concerns over drug taking and dealing.

Sergeant Chris Clay, from the Norwich East team at Norfolk Police - Credit: Norfolk Police

Sergeant Chris Clay from Norfolk Constabulary said: "We were made aware of a number of incidents that had gone unreported. Reporting incidents was encouraged.

"People enquired about the installation of CCTV, which is a decision made by Norwich City Council.

"Tackling anti-social behaviour will continue to be a multi-agency approach with the council and other organisations including Doorway Women’s Services.

"High visibility patrols will continue and we will focus on the area as a priority as set by the community at the Safer Neighbourhood Action panel in June."

He added the patrols will happen around streets off Old Library Wood and Rosary Road.

Ash Haynes, who represents the Green Party on Norwich City Council for the Thorpe Hamlet ward - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Ash Haynes, Green Party city councillor for the Thorpe Hamlet area, said: "We're pleased to see the extra patrols. Anti-social behaviour is something that needs to be tackled at a bigger scale.

"We need funding for associated issues including drug and alcohol services, homelessness provision and for the council to invest in cleaning up the wider area including Prince of Wales road."

A Norwich City Council spokesman said: "We are working with police to identify potential locations for deployment of our temporary CCTV units to support police. If installed, the cameras would assist police for four months initially.

“Our environmental services team continue to maintain Old Library Wood as a welcoming space while ensuring there is good visibility to deter anti-social behaviour. Planned additional lighting will help increase safety.

"We continue to work with and provide funding for agencies to engage people struggling with alcohol and substance misuse and other complex needs to access the support.”