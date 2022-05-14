Driver with expired license overtakes police at 95mph

Police were overtaken on the A47 near Norwich by a car travelling 95mph and it was later found the driver had an expired licence - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver on the A47 sped past police yesterday evening at 95mph.

The motorist was later found to have an expired licence.

The car was stopped near Norwich on Friday, May 13.

According to the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the driver was a mechanic who was in a customer's car at the time.

Officers were heading back to base when they spotted the car and made the stop.

On the way back to base today #RCRT were overtaken by this car on #A47 #Norwich at over 95mph. On stop the driver was a mechanic in a customers car & also had an expired driving licence. #TOR #RoadSafety #845 pic.twitter.com/nHCMfp5Wua — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 13, 2022

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.