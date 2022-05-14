Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Driver with expired license overtakes police at 95mph

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:44 AM May 14, 2022
Police were overtaken on the A47 near Norwich by a car travelling 95mph

A driver on the A47 sped past police yesterday evening at 95mph.

The motorist was later found to have an expired licence.

The car was stopped near Norwich on Friday, May 13.

According to the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the driver was a mechanic who was in a customer's car at the time.

Officers were heading back to base when they spotted the car and made the stop.

Norwich News

