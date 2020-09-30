Search

Advanced search

Police hunting for criminal wanted on recall to prison

PUBLISHED: 17:25 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 30 September 2020

Kane Smith, 28, from Norwich, who is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. Picture: Norfolk Police

Kane Smith, 28, from Norwich, who is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to find a criminal who is wanted on recall to prison.

Norfolk Police officers are looking for Kane Smith, 28, of no fixed address, after he breached the terms of his licence.

In addition to Norwich and Costessey, Smith is believed to have connections in the Glamorgan area of South Wales.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 8 inches tall, and of slim build.

Anyone who may have seen Smith or knows where he is should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich City transfer rumours: Everton make £26million bid for Godfrey

Ben Godfrey in action during Norwich City's 1-0 Championship loss at Bournemouth on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Fenerbahce and Villarreal keen on Buendia

Emi Buendia celebrates scoring his only goal of last season, during a 2-1 Premier League loss at Watford in July Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man in dressing gown and slippers caught tending £60k drug factory in suburbs

Mindaughes Noreika. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Businesses ‘left to rot’ as curfew sees thousands flood streets

Boris Johnson has changed tact again, imposing a national curfew from 10pm to the distress of Norfolk business. Picture: PA/Archant

First she knitted Yarmouth and Sandringham, now marvel at Knittingale Hospital

Margaret Seaman's latest knitted creation, Knittingale Hospital, to raise money for Norfolk hospitals. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY