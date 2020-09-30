Police hunting for criminal wanted on recall to prison
PUBLISHED: 17:25 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 30 September 2020
Norfolk Police
Police are appealing for help to find a criminal who is wanted on recall to prison.
Norfolk Police officers are looking for Kane Smith, 28, of no fixed address, after he breached the terms of his licence.
In addition to Norwich and Costessey, Smith is believed to have connections in the Glamorgan area of South Wales.
He is described as white, approximately 5ft 8 inches tall, and of slim build.
Anyone who may have seen Smith or knows where he is should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
