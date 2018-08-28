Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Police officers sniff out Cannabis plants in Marlpit area of Norwich

PUBLISHED: 23:15 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 23:49 10 December 2018

The driver of a Subaru who after initially being stopped for driving without insurance was then found to be in possession of an extendable baton, a small quantity of cannabis and arrested after providing a positive drug wipe. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The driver of a Subaru who after initially being stopped for driving without insurance was then found to be in possession of an extendable baton, a small quantity of cannabis and arrested after providing a positive drug wipe. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police officers in Norwich have used their noses to unearth a hoard of cannabis plants.

Police officers have used their noses to unearth a hoard of cannabis plants in the Marlpit area of Norwich. Picture; Norfolk ConstabularyPolice officers have used their noses to unearth a hoard of cannabis plants in the Marlpit area of Norwich. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Officers discovered the collection of five plants and a quantity of Cannabis in the Marlpit area of the city on Monday.

Sharing the news of the find on Twitter, Norwich police tweeted: “Cannabis grow located in the Marlpit area today by the human sniffer dogs.”

The find comes on the same day as officers pulled over the driver of a Subaru in the city, who after initially being stopped for driving without insurance was then found to be in possession of an extendable baton and a small quantity of Cannabis. The driver was subsequently arrested after also providing a positive drug wipe for Cannabis.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man jailed for sexually motivated attack on lone female on Norwich path

Attempted kidnapping on Marriott's Way footpath. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Pic: www.savills.com

Police officers sniff out Cannabis plants in Marlpit area of Norwich

The driver of a Subaru who after initially being stopped for driving without insurance was then found to be in possession of an extendable baton, a small quantity of cannabis and arrested after providing a positive drug wipe. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Rail upgrades to disrupt Norwich to London line over Christmas and New Year

Passengers are advised to check before they travel this Christmas as major railway upgrades are planned. Picture: Network Rail

Power strikes but young Canaries allow lead to slip against Newcastle

Simon Power scored during City's defeat at Newcastle Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide