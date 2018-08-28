Police officers sniff out Cannabis plants in Marlpit area of Norwich

Police officers in Norwich have used their noses to unearth a hoard of cannabis plants.

Officers discovered the collection of five plants and a quantity of Cannabis in the Marlpit area of the city on Monday.

Sharing the news of the find on Twitter, Norwich police tweeted: “Cannabis grow located in the Marlpit area today by the human sniffer dogs.”

The find comes on the same day as officers pulled over the driver of a Subaru in the city, who after initially being stopped for driving without insurance was then found to be in possession of an extendable baton and a small quantity of Cannabis. The driver was subsequently arrested after also providing a positive drug wipe for Cannabis.