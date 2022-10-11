Man arrested after police negotiator called to city home

The incident in William Mear Gardens on Monday night - Credit: Submitted

A police negotiator was sent to a city home after officers became concerned for the safety of a man.

During the incident in William Mear Gardens in Norwich's NR1 area, off Pilling Park Road, a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of harassment and possession of class B drugs.

He was taken to Aylsham police station for questioning, where he remains.

It happened at 6.39pm last night, when eyewitnesses reported seeing seven police cars parked on the road.

Emergency services, including fire, ambulance and a police support unit were also on scene.

Fire crews from Sprowston and Carrow were called to the incident at about 6.55pm where they assisted police and left shortly after 9pm.







