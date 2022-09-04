Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Police want to speak to man in connection with Essex assaults

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:28 AM September 4, 2022
xxx_jordanpope_colchester_sep22

Police would like to speak to Jordan Pope (pictured) in connection with three Colchester assaults - Credit: Essex Police

Police are looking to speak to a man with links to Norwich after three assaults in Colchester.

Three men were assaulted in the St John's Street and Culver Street West areas between 1.30am and 2am on July 24.

Now officers would like to speak to Jordan Pope, 25, in connection with the incidents.

He is described as black, 5ft 9in and of slim build, with a tattoo on his throat.

Pope also has links to Norwich.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the incidents to get in contact with them via the Live Chat service on the Essex Police website or by calling 101.

Alternatively, members of the public can make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News
Colchester News

Don't Miss

The Brickmakers current landladies Charley South, Emma Rose and Pam South with new tenants Claire and Dale Brooks (right).

Music

New tenants of The Brickmakers revealed with live music still at the heart

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Rachel Cox outside her award-winning vegan shop Little Shop of Vegans in Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of

City shop to close amid falling sales and rising costs

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
xxx_jamiemarchant_suffolk_aug22

Video

WATCH: Moment Norwich drug dealer is arrested

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Smoke seen billowing after a fire started in Britannia Road, Norwich

Norwich Live News | Updated

Smoke billows after fire breaks out at Mousehold Heath

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon