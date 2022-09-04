Police want to speak to man in connection with Essex assaults

Police would like to speak to Jordan Pope (pictured) in connection with three Colchester assaults - Credit: Essex Police

Police are looking to speak to a man with links to Norwich after three assaults in Colchester.

Three men were assaulted in the St John's Street and Culver Street West areas between 1.30am and 2am on July 24.

Now officers would like to speak to Jordan Pope, 25, in connection with the incidents.

He is described as black, 5ft 9in and of slim build, with a tattoo on his throat.

Pope also has links to Norwich.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the incidents to get in contact with them via the Live Chat service on the Essex Police website or by calling 101.

Alternatively, members of the public can make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.