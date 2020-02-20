Video

WATCH: The moment a burglar was captured on CCTV raiding designer city clothes store

CCTV footage of a raid on Jonathan Trumbull designer clothes store in Norwich. Picture: Jonathan Trumbull Archant

This is the moment a men's designer clothing shop was hit by burglars for the second time in the space of just a few weeks.

A burglar is captured on CCTV using bolt cutters to force his way into Jonathan Trumbull in Norwich before clambering in and swiping a number of items of designer clothing from the shelves before putting them into a bag and fleeing into the night.

The raider was also caught on camera by passers-by as he ran off into the night following the burglary which happened at the St Stephens Street store in the early hours of Wednesday (February 19) morning.

The burglary, which is thought cost the store around £6,000 in losses and damage, followed an earlier raid last month which resulted in losses of almost £9,000.

It is believed they are both linked to a series of other burglaries at stores in the city over the past few weeks in which "high value clothing items have been stolen".

David Kingsley, owner of the store which first opened in the city in 1971, has released footage of the latest incident as part of a bid to try and help catch the culprit before he strikes again.

He said: "It's very distressing on top of everything else.

"You know how difficult retail is at the moment and then to have these things happen is not good.

"We're very disillusioned with it all."

In the first raid, which Mr Kingsley has also released footage of, a "big rock" was put through the window to get in and steal clothing before later returning to swipe some more stock.

The shutters were replaced but were not able to prevent the latest break in.

Neil Harris, store manager, said staff were feeling "annoyed" and "frustrated" following recent events, adding that they felt "we're being targeted".

The raid, which is thought to have happened sometime between 2.30am and 6.45am on Wednesday morning (February 19) has been reported to police as has the previous incident on January 29.

A police spokesman said they had received five separate reports of burglaries at business premises between January 22 and February 18 in which a number of high value clothing items have been stolen.

They are currently following several lines of enquiry, one of which is that the incidents are linked.

Information to police on 101.