Car parked outside garage in Norwich is stolen

PUBLISHED: 13:11 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 15 February 2019

Norfolk Police Officers. Picture: Ian Burt

Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen in Norwich.

The black Vauxhall Astra was stolen from outside a residential garage on Hall Road sometime between 1pm and 1.30pm on Wednesday, February 13.

The car’s registration is MF05 GWO and it has distinctive ‘DC’ and ‘Apple’ logos on the rear.

Now, officers are appealing for anyone who has seen the car or may have been offered the car for sale to contact PC Dave Moran at Hurricane Way Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

