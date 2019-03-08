Search

Police release CCTV image of man after John Lewis theft

PUBLISHED: 15:09 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 11 March 2019

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at John Lewis. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Archant

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a theft from in Norwich.

The theft happened around 4pm on Friday March 12 when a bottle of men’s fragrance was stolen from the store on All Saints Green.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man or has any information regarding the incident should contact Op Solve via 101 or send an email to investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number 36/14234/19.

