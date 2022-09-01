String of bin fires in city centre are being investigated by police

Police and fire are investigating a series of bin fires in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A string of bin fires that saw emergency services called out four times in the space of nearly three hours are being investigated by police.

There were a total of five bin fires in streets across Norwich, during a two-and-a-half hour period on August 28.

Police and the fire service were called to the first blaze in Davey Place just after 3am.

Rubbish had been set alight and it was put out by fire crews using hose reel jets.

Criminal damage was then reported in Gentleman's Walk - a rubbish fire close to Caffè Nero - between 3am and 3.15am.

Fire crews were also called at 3.12am to a skip fire in Bedford Street which was put out by 3.45am using hose reel jets.

An hour and a half later, at 4.43am, crews were called to a small bin fire in London Street.

The final incident of the night was a bin fire in Prince of Wales Road at 5.30am. Both police and fire were called.

Police have confirmed that the fires are under investigation and they are trying to establish whether they are linked.



