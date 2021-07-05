Woman sexually assaulted near city car park
- Credit: Submitted
Police have launched an investigation into a sexual assault in Norwich.
Officers were called shortly after 5am on Sunday, July 4 following reports that a woman had been assaulted in the city centre.
An area in the old Rose Lane car park, off Mountergate, was sealed off as officers began an investigation.
A cordon was placed around part of a yard behind the new multi-storey Rose Lane car park.
Several police vehicles were at the scene throughout Sunday and officers could be seen in an area leading to the yard beside industrial units that were formerly car workshops.
A silver Skoda hatchback car was parked inside the area that had been cordoned off.
Police said the cordon had been lifted around 4.20pm on Sunday afternoon but that enquiries are ongoing.
