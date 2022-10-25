Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Police investigating windscreen wiper vandalism in city suburb

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 1:32 PM October 25, 2022
Police have confirmed they are investigating an incident involving a car in White Woman Lane

Police have confirmed they are investigating an incident involving a car in White Woman Lane - Credit: PA / Caitlin Tipple

Officers are investigating vandalism carried out on a young mum's car at the weekend.

Caitlin Tipple, a 25-year-old mum to her 10-month-old daughter, was shocked to find that the windscreen wipers of her car had been ripped off after she parked further away from her home than usual.

Officers are now looking into the incident.

Caitlin Tipple, 25, who lives in White Woman Lane with her partner Jamie and 10-and-a-half month old Lilah

Caitlin Tipple, 25, who lives in White Woman Lane with her partner Jamie and 10-and-a-half month old Lilah - Credit: Caitlin Tipple

A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to reports of criminal damage to front windscreen wipers on a car parked in White Women Lane in Norwich on Saturday 22 October.

"The incident happened between 3.10pm and overnight to 22 October.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

Caitlin's car had its windscreen wipers bent, twisted, and ripped off

Caitlin's car had its windscreen wipers bent, twisted, and ripped off - Credit: Caitlin Tipple

"Anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/82404/22."

Caitlin, who is currently on maternity leave, said: "I was in a state of shock when I saw what happened.

Most Read

  1. 1 City coffee shop closing after five years in business
  2. 2 Australian students push broken-down car a MILE along A11
  3. 3 New mum's warning after vandals rip off windscreen wipers
  1. 4 Cat dies after being shot leaving family 'devastated'
  2. 5 Busy city suburb roads to close for five days as resurfacing work begins
  3. 6 City sports bar to be transformed into new cocktail lounge
  4. 7 Blinded by the light... Canaries complain about new floodlights
  5. 8 New piri piri restaurant promises brand new offering to city foodies
  6. 9 Homes hit by power cuts as storm batters county
  7. 10 City road closes from today as work begins on new zebra crossing

"The wipers were bent, twisted, ripped apart and left in pieces on the car bonnet.

"I feel like I've been targeted but I'm not sure why."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Alice Whittaker, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year, has died aged 31

Family pay tribute to 'courageous' mum Alice, who has died aged 31

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Museum Of US. S1. Sir Tony Robinson in Calvert Street, Norwich.

Norwich's history explored in new TV show with Blackadder star

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Here are some of the most affordable places you can enjoy a roast dinner in and around Norwich.

5 of the most affordable spots for a roast dinner in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Chloe Smith arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Str

Norwich MP and minister announces who she is backing for PM

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon