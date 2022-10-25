Police investigating windscreen wiper vandalism in city suburb
- Credit: PA / Caitlin Tipple
Officers are investigating vandalism carried out on a young mum's car at the weekend.
Caitlin Tipple, a 25-year-old mum to her 10-month-old daughter, was shocked to find that the windscreen wipers of her car had been ripped off after she parked further away from her home than usual.
Officers are now looking into the incident.
A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to reports of criminal damage to front windscreen wipers on a car parked in White Women Lane in Norwich on Saturday 22 October.
"The incident happened between 3.10pm and overnight to 22 October.
"Enquiries are ongoing.
"Anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/82404/22."
Caitlin, who is currently on maternity leave, said: "I was in a state of shock when I saw what happened.
Most Read
- 1 City coffee shop closing after five years in business
- 2 Australian students push broken-down car a MILE along A11
- 3 New mum's warning after vandals rip off windscreen wipers
- 4 Cat dies after being shot leaving family 'devastated'
- 5 Busy city suburb roads to close for five days as resurfacing work begins
- 6 City sports bar to be transformed into new cocktail lounge
- 7 Blinded by the light... Canaries complain about new floodlights
- 8 New piri piri restaurant promises brand new offering to city foodies
- 9 Homes hit by power cuts as storm batters county
- 10 City road closes from today as work begins on new zebra crossing
"The wipers were bent, twisted, ripped apart and left in pieces on the car bonnet.
"I feel like I've been targeted but I'm not sure why."