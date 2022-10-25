Police investigating windscreen wiper vandalism in city suburb

Police have confirmed they are investigating an incident involving a car in White Woman Lane - Credit: PA / Caitlin Tipple

Officers are investigating vandalism carried out on a young mum's car at the weekend.

Caitlin Tipple, a 25-year-old mum to her 10-month-old daughter, was shocked to find that the windscreen wipers of her car had been ripped off after she parked further away from her home than usual.

Officers are now looking into the incident.

Caitlin Tipple, 25, who lives in White Woman Lane with her partner Jamie and 10-and-a-half month old Lilah - Credit: Caitlin Tipple

A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to reports of criminal damage to front windscreen wipers on a car parked in White Women Lane in Norwich on Saturday 22 October.

"The incident happened between 3.10pm and overnight to 22 October.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

Caitlin's car had its windscreen wipers bent, twisted, and ripped off - Credit: Caitlin Tipple

"Anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/82404/22."

Caitlin, who is currently on maternity leave, said: "I was in a state of shock when I saw what happened.

"The wipers were bent, twisted, ripped apart and left in pieces on the car bonnet.

"I feel like I've been targeted but I'm not sure why."