Police investigation underway following incident outside Norwich pub

Three police cars could be seen parked outside The Steam Packet, on Crown Road, near Rose Lane. Photo: Luke Powell Archant

A police investigation is underway after a person was reportedly glassed outside a Norwich pub.

Norfolk police cordoned off The Steam Packet, on Crown Road, on Saturday (October 20) following the incident. Photo: Luke Powell Norfolk police cordoned off The Steam Packet, on Crown Road, on Saturday (October 20) following the incident. Photo: Luke Powell

Pub manager Christian Gray said someone had been “glassed” outside the premises.

He said: “There was an argument in the pub, I closed the pub and got everyone outside before locking the doors.

“Then one guy ended up glassing someone else.”

Mr Gray stressed that the pub would be open as normal tonight, with live music from 8pm.

A police spokesman said officers arrived on scene at about 5.25pm, before they had been called.

The spokesman said an investigation was underway and that no one had been arrested.

Mr Gray said the argument was to do with someone picking up another person’s mobile phone.

Taxi driver Mike Keller said he saw commotion outside the pub as he pulled in to park.

He said: “I saw one bloke throw a drink over the other. The other then threw a punch, but missed.

“Then they ran off down the road [Rose Lane], one was chasing the other.”

Mr Gray said the rock band Come in Silence will still be performing at the pub.

• Anyone with information should call Norfolk Police on 101.