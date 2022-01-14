News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Teenagers steal £200 of goods in corner shop distraction theft

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 10:21 AM January 14, 2022
Upper Stafford Avenue in New Costessey

Stafford Stores and Post Office in Upper Stafford Avenue in New Costessey which was targeted by thieves - Credit: Google

Teenagers swiped £200 of goods from a convenience shop after an employee was distracted by a group of shoppers.

The theft took place in Stafford Stores and Post Office in Upper Stafford Avenue, New Costessey at about 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 11.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: "A group of teenagers, believed to be aged around 15, entered the store and once inside split into two groups.

"One of the suspects paid for a drink while the other asked about buying a pair of gloves.

"During this time, others in the group have gone to the back of the store and stolen items worth around £200 before leaving the store."

She confirmed officers were investigating the theft and were appealing for witnesses and anyone with information.

To help with the investigation contact the Op Solve team at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/2809/22.



Most Read

  1. 1 'We are disappointed': Thai restaurant gets zero food hygiene rating
  2. 2 Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign
  3. 3 'Jump or die': Man leaps from burning building and shatters both ankles
  1. 4 New homes for former rough sleepers given go-ahead
  2. 5 Taxi firms caught in catch-22 as demand drops off
  3. 6 REVEALED: Where Norwich's new Tesco supermarket will open
  4. 7 Club to fancy flats conversion welcomed by local bosses
  5. 8 St Stephens Street road works branded 'pointless' by bosses and shoppers
  6. 9 'Everyone is loving it' - Norwich Lanes deli now supplying city pub
  7. 10 Five-bedroom home with its own pub on the market for £850k
Norfolk Police
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Liberal Democrats councillors Judith Lubbock, Caroline Ackroyd and Brian Watkins cutting the bush on Friday 

'Whose bush is this?' Fury as 'dangerous' spikey hedge ignored

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police and East of England Ambulance were spotted attending an incident in Inman Road, Sprowston, Norwich.

Woman dies following concerns over her safety

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the plot of land, looking north-east.

South Norfolk District Council

Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The loss of the Barnardo's charity shop in Aylsham Road continues to be felt in a city community 

Furniture shop closes down after more than 10 years in business

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon