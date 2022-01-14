Teenagers steal £200 of goods in corner shop distraction theft

Stafford Stores and Post Office in Upper Stafford Avenue in New Costessey which was targeted by thieves - Credit: Google

Teenagers swiped £200 of goods from a convenience shop after an employee was distracted by a group of shoppers.

The theft took place in Stafford Stores and Post Office in Upper Stafford Avenue, New Costessey at about 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 11.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: "A group of teenagers, believed to be aged around 15, entered the store and once inside split into two groups.

"One of the suspects paid for a drink while the other asked about buying a pair of gloves.

"During this time, others in the group have gone to the back of the store and stolen items worth around £200 before leaving the store."

She confirmed officers were investigating the theft and were appealing for witnesses and anyone with information.

To help with the investigation contact the Op Solve team at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/2809/22.







