Student's tampered moped being investigated by police

Officers have launched a probe into a moped owned by a 16-year-old student after it was allegedly tampered with, causing an accident that 'could have killed him.'

Suspicions were first brought up by the teenager's grandad Charles William.

Jack William, who is 16 years old, riding his moped near his home in NR3 - Credit: Andrew William

The 84-year-old from NR3 said: "We took the bike to a garage and the engineer said someone has broken off the stud which keeps the exhaust on and had forced it into the engine."

A police spokeswoman said: "Police received a report on May 30, 2022, that a moped belonging to a student had been tampered with on May 26 between 10am and 2.30pm.

"Investigations are continuing."

Charles William, 84, is Jack's grandfather - Credit: Andrew William

Mr William added: "If the moped was on the road who knows what could have happened - it could have killed him.

"Jack's worried it could be a personal attack against him - it's making him nervous.

"We also have found some CCTV footage and we are liaising with the police regarding this."