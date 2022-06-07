Student's tampered moped being investigated by police
- Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images
Officers have launched a probe into a moped owned by a 16-year-old student after it was allegedly tampered with, causing an accident that 'could have killed him.'
Suspicions were first brought up by the teenager's grandad Charles William.
The 84-year-old from NR3 said: "We took the bike to a garage and the engineer said someone has broken off the stud which keeps the exhaust on and had forced it into the engine."
A police spokeswoman said: "Police received a report on May 30, 2022, that a moped belonging to a student had been tampered with on May 26 between 10am and 2.30pm.
"Investigations are continuing."
Mr William added: "If the moped was on the road who knows what could have happened - it could have killed him.
"Jack's worried it could be a personal attack against him - it's making him nervous.
"We also have found some CCTV footage and we are liaising with the police regarding this."