Investigations into city centre stabbing continue

Police said they are continuing to investigate after a man in his 30’s was stabbed yesterday evening.

The incident happened around 6.20pm on Thursday, December 13, in the St Augustines Gate area of Norwich.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and has since been discharged.

A second man was taken to hospital after falling ill, but is not believed to be a victim of crime.

A cordon was put in place on Aylsham Road while initial enquiries were carried out, but has since been lifted.

A 27-year-old woman, who did not want to be named, said officers had also stopped a bus at the scene.

Norfolk Police said: “Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who has information regarding the incident. They’re asked to contact DC Mike Blowers and/or DC Chris Edwards at Norwich CID on 101.”