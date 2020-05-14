Search

Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:10 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 14 May 2020

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A man is in hospital with serious injuries to the stomach after being stabbed in Norwich.

A man in his 30s was left with serious stomach injuries after being stabbed in Mile Cross. Picture: Simon ParkinA man in his 30s was left with serious stomach injuries after being stabbed in Mile Cross. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police were called to Bolingbroke Road in Mile Cross to reports the man had been stabbed shortly after 8.20pm yesterday (Wednesday May, 13).

The victim, who is in his 30s, suffered serious injuries to the stomach and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

He is still in hospital in a stable condition.

A cordon remains in place while forensic enquiries are carried out and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone from anyone with private CCTV in the Bolingbroke Road and Marshall Road areas, or motorists with dash cams who may have been travelling in the areas around 8.20pm last night.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

