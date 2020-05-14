Man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

A man is in hospital with serious injuries to the stomach after being stabbed in Norwich.

Police were called to Bolingbroke Road in Mile Cross to reports the man had been stabbed shortly after 8.20pm yesterday (Wednesday May, 13).

The victim, who is in his 30s, suffered serious injuries to the stomach and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

He is still in hospital in a stable condition.

A cordon remains in place while forensic enquiries are carried out and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone from anyone with private CCTV in the Bolingbroke Road and Marshall Road areas, or motorists with dash cams who may have been travelling in the areas around 8.20pm last night.

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org