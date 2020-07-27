Petrol poured over front door home and set fire to in Norwich arson

GV of houses on Stevenson Road, Norwich. Photo: Andy Darnell. Archant © 2009

Police are investigating an arson after suspects poured petrol over the front door of a property in Norwich before setting light to it.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service together with police attended after the incident which happened in Stevenson Road, Norwich, just after 11pm on Sunday, July 26.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said suspects poured petrol over the front of a property before setting fire to it.

No one was injured and significant damage was caused to the front door and exterior of the property.

Two men, aged 29 and 37, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at Wymondham.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Ricki Peake at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/50626/20 or call call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.