Police investigating string of garage break-ins

Maya Derrick

Published: 2:00 PM August 17, 2022
The garage in Hansard Close, Mile Cross (inset) has been targeted multiple times over the years

Norfolk Constabulary is investigating the latest incident in a spate of burglaries from a Mile Cross garage.

Clive Smith of C Smith and Son Plumbing has a unit in Hansard Close - a few minutes from his home by foot.

The Shorncliffe Avenue plumber, 70, spoke to the Evening News about being prolifically targeted by thieves, so much so he is "used to" his equipment and materials being stolen.

Clive Smith of C Smith and Son Plumbing, based in Mile Cross, Norwich

In the latest target copper piping and commercial-grade fittings - which can cost upwards of £300 but go for mere pounds in scrap value - have been nabbed, which Clive thinks is because they're easy to shift.

A spokeswoman from Norfolk Constabulary said: "We have a received a total of ten reported burglaries at a premise in Hansard Close, Norwich - seven of which took place between 2010 and 2013 with an additional three taking place since 2018.

"We have made contact with the victim to discuss his concerns and enquiries are ongoing."

