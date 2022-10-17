Police called in over NR3 neighbour's dispute

Peter Allen, who lives in Hassett Close in the NR3 area - Credit: Ben Hardy

Police are investigating a homeowner's claim that he feels unsafe in the NR3 area of the city.

Peter Allen, 63, of Hassett Close, has been visited by city council officers and cops after first reporting someone living nearby in August.

Mr Allen has lived in his property near Mousehold Street for three decades.

But he has been left feeling "uneasy" in recent weeks due to the behaviour of another individual who lives in the area.

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed the issue is being investigated with officers visiting Mr Allen on two occasions since he first reported the problem.

The most recent visit was on Friday morning.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Police are investigating following an incident in Hassett Close in Norwich which happened shortly after 9pm on Tuesday, August 9

"A man became aggressive towards another man and threatened to cause criminal damage.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Mr Allen said: "Other than a front door there is not a lot I can really do to feel more safe.

"You can put in more locks and chains on the door but if there is an emergency I would need to get out."

Mr Allen added that the dispute has quietened down since police and council officers have visited his home.

But he fears it could easily reoccur once again in the future.

He has previously said that he has been left to feel "very insecure" in his own home.

The city council has said it take complaints of this nature "very seriously".

A spokesman for Norwich City Council added: "Our antisocial behaviour team will continue to liaise with Mr Allen directly to discuss how we will investigate and resolve the situation in line with our usual procedures."

The city council's website has advice on how to resolve problems with neighbours.

Among its tips are a warning on considering personal safety.

The website states: "If you are worried or intimidated by their behaviour, then approaching them may not be the best option for you."



