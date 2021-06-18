News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Suspect identified in search for elderly man who undressed in park

Daniel Moxon

Published: 9:18 AM June 18, 2021   
A man has been identified by police after a man was seen undressing and touching himself in a park. - Credit: Archant

An elderly man spotted touching himself inappropriately in a Norwich park has been identified by police.

It happened at around 3pm on Saturday, June 5.

The man took off his grey vest and shorts in front of other people at Sparhawk Avenue Park in Sprowston, before touching himself.

He left after police were called and had disappeared by the time officers arrived.

Officers issued a CCTV appeal on Thursday asking anyone who knew who the man was to come forward.

And police have now confirmed they have identified the man in question.

A statement from Norfolk Constabulary said enquiries were ongoing.

