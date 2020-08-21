Public asked to help trace wanted man in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 17:20 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 21 August 2020
Police are hunting a man who is wanted in Norwich.
Mark Barton, 37, of Clifton Close, Norwich is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.
Barton is known to frequent the Clifton Close and Cotman Fields areas in Norwich.
He is described as white, approximately 5ft 10 tall, of slim build with short blonde hair.
Anyone who may have seen Barton or knows of his current whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
