Police on hunt for wanted man who could be in Norwich

Joseph Sharpe, 35, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Police are on the hunt for a 35-year-old man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Joseph Sharpe, who is described as being white, around 6ft tall and of medium build, is wanted after breaching the terms of his release.

Sharpe, who has short brown hair, a brown beard and blue eyes, is expected to either be in Norwich or the wider Norfolk area.

Anybody who can provide information to police about his current whereabouts, or who may have seen him, should contact PC James Marrison at Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, anybody with information can contact Crimestoppers, 100pc anonymously, on 0800 555 111.