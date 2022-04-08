Hunt for wanted Norwich man who failed to return from day release

Police are searching for a wanted Norwich man with links to Ipswich and Brentwood.

Bradley Derosa, 51, of no fixed address, was on day release from prison when he failed to return.

Derosa is white, about 5ft 11in tall, and of medium build with a bald head. He has tattoos of a devil on his left arm and a dragon on his upper back.

Anyone who may have seen Derosa or has information about his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.