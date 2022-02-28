Police hunt for wanted Norwich man
- Credit: Norfolk police
Police are searching for help to find a wanted man from Norwich.
Benjamin Huckerby, 20, of Mill Lane, Keswick, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.
Huckerby was given three years in a young offenders institution in 2020 after he admitted two counts of robbery and one of attempted robbery on January 12 of the same year.
He also admitted possession of cannabis on the same date.
Huckerby is white, about 5ft 9 and of medium build with brown hair.
He is known to visit areas around the Golden Ball Street area in Norwich and in Prince of Wales Road.
Anyone who may have seen Huckerby or has information about his current whereabouts should contact PC Oliver Addley, Norfolk Police, on 101 or email Oliver.addley1@norfolk.police.uk
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.