Police hunt Norwich man with links to Lowestoft

A man with links to Norwich and Lowestoft is being hunted by Norfolk police.

Paddy Mutch, of Reepham Road in Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

The 33-year-old is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build with short dark hair.

Mutch is known to frequent the Lowestoft area, as well as Norwich.

Anyone who may have seen Mutch or has information about his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, people can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

