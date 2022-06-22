Man wanted by police thought to be in Norwich

Kane Smith, 29, is wanted by police on recall to prison - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man thought to be in the Norwich area is wanted by police on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Kane Smith, 29, is known to frequent the city but also has links to Suffolk.

He is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with blue eyes, short light brown hair, and a beard.

He has tattoos on his neck, arms, and hand.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.