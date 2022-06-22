Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Man wanted by police thought to be in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:48 AM June 22, 2022
Kane Smith, 29, is wanted by police on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence

Kane Smith, 29, is wanted by police on recall to prison - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man thought to be in the Norwich area is wanted by police on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Kane Smith, 29, is known to frequent the city but also has links to Suffolk.

He is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with blue eyes, short light brown hair, and a beard.

He has tattoos on his neck, arms, and hand. 

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Paul Sinha visited The Rumsey Wells during a visit to Norwich

The Chase star enjoys drink at city pub

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Are social media rumours true? are dogs in danger if they enter the vinegar pond in Moushold Heath. 

Warning to keep dogs out of stagnant 'vinegar pond' in city park

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Where the Mamma Mia-themed brunch will take place in Revolution Norwich Credit: Revolution

Food and Drink

Spice Girls-themed bottomless brunch coming to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_carrowhill_norwich_jun22

'Rarely available and unique' former school for sale in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon