Police hunting man wanted for assault and criminal damage

Police are hunting for a man who is wanted in Norfolk.

Zak Pottle, 26, is wanted for assault, criminal damage and breach of bail conditions.

Pottle is described as white, 5ft 9in, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

He has connections to Sprowston, Bowthorpe and Norwich, as well as the Broadland and South Norfolk districts.

Any sightings or anyone with any information should contact Norfolk police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

