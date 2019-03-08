Police appeal in hunt for wanted man

Police are appealing for help to trace a man from South Norfolk.

Josh Terry, 24, from Newton Flotman, is wanted for failing to attend court.

Terry is described as white, approximately 6ft 1 tall, of slim build with short blonde hair, blonde beard and moustache.

Terry is known to frequent Norwich and it is thought he may be in the area.

Anyone who may have seen Terry, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact PC Samantha Barwick on 101 or via email Samantha.barwick@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.