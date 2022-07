Dean Fallaize, who is wanted on recall to prison. - Credit: Norfolk police

The hunt is on for a Norwich man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Dean Fallaize, age 31, of Lanchester Court in the city, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Fallaize is described as white, 5ft 8, and of a medium build.

Anyone who may have seen Fallaize or knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.