Police hunt wanted man and woman across Norfolk

Jakub Grabowski, 25, and Anamarie Arahir, 35, are wanted for failing to attend court - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man and a woman from Norwich are wanted after failing to appear at court.

Police are hunting for Jakub Grabowski, 25, and Anamarie Arahir, 35, and both have links to Thetford and Cromer.

Arahir is white, of slim build, with blonde hair, while Grabowski, is also white, about 5ft 7in with closely cropped hair.

Anyone who has seen them or knows of their current whereabouts has been urged to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.