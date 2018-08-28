Search

Police on the hunt for thief after alcohol taken from Norwich Aldi

PUBLISHED: 11:14 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:18 30 October 2018

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Police are on the hunt for a man who stole two bottles of alcohol from a supermarket.

The theft happened in Aldi, Larkman Lane, Norwich, between 9.15pm and 9.30pm on Monday, October 15.

Officers have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Anyone who may recognise the man should contact PC Richard Walker from Earlham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/65268/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

