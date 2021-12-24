Police hunt Norwich man wanted after A47 incident

Police are hunting for Leon Punchard who is wanted in connection with an incident on the A47. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are hunting for a 30-year-old wanted man believed to still be in the Norwich area.

Leon Punchard is wanted in connection with an incident on the A47 flyover near Cosetessey on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

He is described as white, 5ft 4ins, and of average build.

Officers believe Punchard may still be in the Norwich area.

Anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

