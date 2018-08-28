Search

Police still on the hunt for man who ‘glassed’ someone outside Norwich pub

PUBLISHED: 09:37 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:48 21 October 2018

Norfolk police cordoned off The Steam Packet, on Crown Road, on Saturday (October 20) following the incident. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

Police are still on the hunt for a man after he reportedly “glassed” someone outside a Norwich pub.

Three police cars could be seen parked outside The Steam Packet, on Crown Road, near Rose Lane. Photo: Luke PowellThree police cars could be seen parked outside The Steam Packet, on Crown Road, near Rose Lane. Photo: Luke Powell

Officers were called to The Steam Packet, on Crown Road, on Saturday, October 20 at 5.25pm.

The area was cordoned off while police investigated but it is believed that both men had fled the scene down Rose Lane.

Pub manager Christian Gray said: “There was an argument in the pub, I closed the pub and got everyone outside before locking the doors.

“Then one guy ended up glassing someone else.”

He added that the argument was to do with someone picking up another person’s mobile phone.

Taxi driver Mike Keller said he saw commotion outside the pub.

He said: “I saw one bloke throw a drink over the other. The other then threw a punch, but missed.

“Then they ran off down the road [Rose Lane], one was chasing the other.”

The pub re-opened as normal for the night with live music from Come in Silence.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information should call Norfolk Police on 101.

