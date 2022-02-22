News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Hunt for Audi driver after teenager injured in city centre crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:40 AM February 22, 2022
Jeremy Kyle visited Prince of Wales Road at night. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police are searching for the driver of an Audi following a collision in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

A hunt is under way to find an Audi driver after a pedestrian was injured in a crash in Norwich.

Officers are searching for the driver of a grey Audi after the incident in Prince of Wales Road at 10pm on Saturday, February 19.

The driver of the Audi initially stopped at the scene but later drove off.

The pedestrian, who is in her late teens, suffered minor injuries.

Police are appealing for the driver of the Audi to come forward as they may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information should contact PC Harry Jennings on 101 quoting NC-19022022-446.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

