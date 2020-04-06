City centre shop robbed by man with handgun prompting armed police response

Police are on the hunt for a man who robbed a city shop with a handgun and remains at large.

Shortly after 8.15pm on Monday evening, April 6, a man armed with what appeared to be a handgun entered a shop off Westwick Street in Norwich while a member of staff was shutting up shop.

Once inside, he grabbed the shop worker around the neck and marched her to its safe where he stole a large amount of cash and made off through the back door.

The incident prompted an armed police response in the area, which saw officers hunt for the man and collect evidence from neighbours. However, the suspect is yet to be traced.

The man is described as being around six feet tall and of a slim build. He was wearing a mask that covered his face and was wearing a black hooded jumper with a white pattern or writing on the front and dark trousers.

Detective inspector Chris Burgess, of Norfolk Constabulary, said: “This will leave people in the local area feeling worried but I would like to reassure them that this type of incident is rare.

“We have a number of detectives working on this today and will be stepping up patrols in the area.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the area or were driving in the area at the time and have dashcam footage, or have any information that you think will help the investigation, please come forward and share this with us.”

While the shop worker was threatened in the incident, she was not physically harmed.

Following the incident, armed police officers went from home to home in search for information, which included attempting to gather witness statements and CCTV footage, with investigations continuing today.

Anybody who may have witnessed the incident or has any information about it should contact Det Insp Burgess at Norwich CID on 101 quoting incident 497 of April 6, 2020.

Alternatively, people can anonymously get in touch with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.