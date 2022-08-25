Police catch wanted man from Norwich in Scotland

A wanted man from Norwich has been found by police in Aberdeen - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A man from Norwich wanted by police has been found more than 500 miles away in Scotland.

Cameron Webster, 21, was arrested this morning (August 25).

He was found by officers in Aberdeen which is 541 miles away from Norwich.

Webster was wanted by police on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

An appeal to find him was launched almost a month ago on July 22.

He will be returned to prison in due course.

Aberdeen is about a nine-hour drive, a 46 hour cycle or a six day hike from Norwich.



