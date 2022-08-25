Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Police catch wanted man from Norwich in Scotland

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:44 PM August 25, 2022
There have been reports of a crash between a van and a car in Norwich this morning. Photo: PA Wire.

A wanted man from Norwich has been found by police in Aberdeen - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A man from Norwich wanted by police has been found more than 500 miles away in Scotland.

Cameron Webster, 21, was arrested this morning (August 25).

He was found by officers in Aberdeen which is 541 miles away from Norwich.

Webster was wanted by police on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

An appeal to find him was launched almost a month ago on July 22.

He will be returned to prison in due course.

Aberdeen is about a nine-hour drive, a 46 hour cycle or a six day hike from Norwich.


Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows lined up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Live News | Updated

This is when you can see the Red Arrows in Norwich this week

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Tempers flare in the stands as police and stewards intervene during the Sky Bet Championship match a

Millwall fans throw seats and attack stewards during City win

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police County Lines Team executed warrants at four separate addresses in the Norwich area.

Norwich Live News

Two cannabis farms discovered in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
George Wood is the new head chef at Brix and Bones. 

Food and Drink

Norwich restaurant added to Good Food Guide eight months after opening

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon