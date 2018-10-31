Tip-off leads police officers to cannabis plants at Norwich home
31 October, 2018 - 16:08
Officers discovered cannabis plants at an address in west Earlham.
The cannabis found in West Earlham. Photo: Norwich police
Police searched a property in Calthorpe Road, in Norwich, at roughly 9.40am on Wednesday morning after receiving information.
They found a small quantity of cannabis plants.
A woman in her 50s was spoken to in connection with the incident and will be dealt with in due course, a police spokesperson said.
