Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Tip-off leads police officers to cannabis plants at Norwich home

31 October, 2018 - 16:08
The cannabis found in West Earlham. Photo: Norwich police

The cannabis found in West Earlham. Photo: Norwich police

Archant

Officers discovered cannabis plants at an address in west Earlham.

The cannabis found in West Earlham. Photo: Norwich policeThe cannabis found in West Earlham. Photo: Norwich police

Police searched a property in Calthorpe Road, in Norwich, at roughly 9.40am on Wednesday morning after receiving information.

They found a small quantity of cannabis plants.

A woman in her 50s was spoken to in connection with the incident and will be dealt with in due course, a police spokesperson said.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich restaurant accused of ‘casual racism’ over sauce name

Mambo Jambo restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk park closed after discovery of 30ft hole

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Video: Burglar caught on CCTV inside family home

A still from CCTV footage recorded inside a property off Oak Street. Photo: Submitted

Boom in number of Norwich cafés, restaurants and food trucks - but city has lost 30 pubs in eight years

The No 33 Café Bar in Norwich. Pictured is Becki Bowen. Picture: Ian Burt

Police on the hunt for thief after alcohol stolen from Norwich Aldi

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Norfolk Police

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide