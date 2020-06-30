Police seize £3k and drugs in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 06:27 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:27 30 June 2020
More than £3,000 in cash and a quantity of cannabis has been seized from an address in Norwich.
Norwich’s police team confirmed officers had executed a positive drugs warrant in Fiddlewood on Monday.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said; “The warrant was executed this morning.
“A quantity of cannabis as well as more than £3,000 in cash and mobile phones were seized.
“There have been no arrests but a man aged in his 30s was spoken to at the property and enquiries are ongoing.”
