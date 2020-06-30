Search

Police seize £3k and drugs in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 06:27 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:27 30 June 2020

Norwich Police confirmed it has seized more than £3,000 in drugs in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Archant

More than £3,000 in cash and a quantity of cannabis has been seized from an address in Norwich.

Norwich’s police team confirmed officers had executed a positive drugs warrant in Fiddlewood on Monday.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said; “The warrant was executed this morning.

“A quantity of cannabis as well as more than £3,000 in cash and mobile phones were seized.

“There have been no arrests but a man aged in his 30s was spoken to at the property and enquiries are ongoing.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News.

