Police seize £3k and drugs in Norwich

More than £3,000 in cash and a quantity of cannabis has been seized from an address in Norwich.

Norwich’s police team confirmed officers had executed a positive drugs warrant in Fiddlewood on Monday.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said; “The warrant was executed this morning.

“A quantity of cannabis as well as more than £3,000 in cash and mobile phones were seized.

“There have been no arrests but a man aged in his 30s was spoken to at the property and enquiries are ongoing.”