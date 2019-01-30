Search

Police drone and dogs track down three men who fled police after shoplifting incident in Eaton

30 January, 2019 - 11:42
The police done. Photo: Norfolk police

The police done. Photo: Norfolk police

Norfolk Police

The police drone and dogs were scrambled to track down three men who ran from police after a shoplifting incident.

Norwich police said the incident happened on Tuesday in the Eaton area.

They said three men ran from police, but with the help of the police drone, the force dogs and the roads and armed unit they were located and detained.

They said it came as part of Operation Moonshot, an ongoing proactive operation to disrupt organised crime.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

